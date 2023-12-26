Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $25.71 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $25,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV opened at $62.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.12. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $65.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

