Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $21,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $146.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

