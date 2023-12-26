Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,572 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $30,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

BATS MTUM opened at $156.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

