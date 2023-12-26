Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Purchases 80 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VTI stock opened at $236.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $188.06 and a twelve month high of $238.69. The company has a market cap of $333.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.85 and its 200-day moving average is $220.46.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.