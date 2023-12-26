Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned 1.63% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $31,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,878,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,852,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,351,000 after acquiring an additional 649,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 448,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,439,000 after purchasing an additional 350,201 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,151,000.

NYSEARCA RPV opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day moving average of $76.06. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.69 and a 1-year high of $90.04.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

