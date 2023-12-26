Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 29.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,599,000 after buying an additional 4,253,202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Paychex by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,283,000 after acquiring an additional 328,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,619,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,507,000 after purchasing an additional 297,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,596 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Argus lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Paychex Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $119.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.59. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

