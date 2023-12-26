Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,103,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $107.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.50 and its 200 day moving average is $93.53. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $83.15 and a 1 year high of $108.20. The stock has a market cap of $277.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.