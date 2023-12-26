Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,557 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.7% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,890,000 after buying an additional 21,602,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416,840 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day moving average is $66.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

