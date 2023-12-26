Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Sets New 1-Year High at $99.61

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.61 and last traded at $99.44, with a volume of 102105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.31.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.29. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $347.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 68.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 334.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

