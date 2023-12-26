ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Stock Price Up 7.2%

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.53. Approximately 193,164 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 939,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPRY. Leerink Partnrs downgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. SVB Leerink downgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Alexander A. Fitzpatrick purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $144,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,547.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Further Reading

