Arthur Reginald Collins Sells 25,000 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.01. 719,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,506. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.71.
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of RLJ Lodging Trust
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $1,796,045,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 159.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RLJ Lodging Trust
RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.
