Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Price Performance

TSE AX.UN traded up C$0.25 on Tuesday, reaching C$6.55. 265,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,603. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12 month low of C$5.82 and a 12 month high of C$9.85. The company has a market cap of C$707.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AX.UN shares. Laurentian lowered Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

