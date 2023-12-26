Aspiriant LLC Buys 31,069 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,064,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,069 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $27,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 116,393,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,984,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,672 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 87.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,363,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after purchasing an additional 637,784 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $7,732,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $8,160,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $28.37.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.