Aspiriant LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,229,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,332 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 3.1% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aspiriant LLC owned about 0.37% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $60,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,270,632,000 after purchasing an additional 617,798,804 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,196,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,739,000 after purchasing an additional 872,912 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $542,703,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EFV stock opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.