ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.51

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 61870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) to SEK 230 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASAZY

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.09.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.1084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.