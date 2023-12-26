Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Trading Down 2.1%

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.44 and last traded at $35.48. 1,568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 9,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.23.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AC. Citigroup decreased their target price on Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

The stock has a market cap of $788.90 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.36.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

