Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $74.60

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.60 and last traded at $74.57, with a volume of 15393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.18.

AGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $2.35. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $178,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $178,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $1,407,250.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,330,509 shares in the company, valued at $91,405,968.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,801 in the last 90 days. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,561,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 547.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 642,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,881,000 after purchasing an additional 543,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,714,000 after acquiring an additional 410,594 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,466,000 after acquiring an additional 280,540 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 713,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,500,000 after acquiring an additional 258,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

