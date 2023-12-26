Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Sets New 1-Year High at $165.69

Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $165.69 and last traded at $165.50, with a volume of 112149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Atkore alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atkore

Atkore Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.18 and its 200 day moving average is $144.27.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. Atkore had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atkore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 72.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Atkore by 85.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Atkore in the third quarter worth about $54,000.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.