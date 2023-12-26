Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Gap Up to $36.82

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.82, but opened at $37.94. Atlanticus shares last traded at $37.94, with a volume of 236 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATLC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Atlanticus from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Atlanticus Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $546.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Atlanticus had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $294.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.89 million. Analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanticus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Atlanticus by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Atlanticus by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

