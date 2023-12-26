Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Up to $363.00

Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $363.00, but opened at $373.43. Atrion shares last traded at $381.00, with a volume of 1,745 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st.

Atrion Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $328.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $670.56 million, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $41.91 million for the quarter.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atrion news, Director Preston G. Athey bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $319.68 per share, for a total transaction of $95,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Atrion by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Atrion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Atrion by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Atrion by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

