AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Decreased by Heritage Wealth Partners LLC

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.4% during the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 229,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34,014 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 33.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 208,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $16.59. 6,736,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,461,652. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

