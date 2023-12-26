Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.47

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 9311066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $480.48 million and a P/E ratio of 4.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.

