Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.57

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 1009099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “inline” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 127,900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,630,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after buying an additional 89,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Featured Articles

