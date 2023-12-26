Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $574,761,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $488.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,448,207. The stock has a market cap of $213.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.41 and a 52 week high of $500.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $448.30 and its 200-day moving average is $429.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

