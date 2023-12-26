Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys 31 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,655.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in Broadcom by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 1.0 %

AVGO traded up $10.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,132.93. 645,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,675. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $956.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $896.16. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,151.82. The stock has a market cap of $530.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.