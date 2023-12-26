Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys 97 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.2% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.70. 467,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.50 and its 200-day moving average is $279.94.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.80%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

