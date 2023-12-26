Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.5% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,297,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $170.06. 940,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,974. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.57 and its 200 day moving average is $161.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $171.20. The company has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

