Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.70. 495,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,825. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

