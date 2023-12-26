Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

T traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,865,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,484,918. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

