Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $574,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $75.22. The stock had a trading volume of 400,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.71.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

