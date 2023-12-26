Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FJUL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000.

Shares of BATS FJUL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 36,782 shares. The company has a market cap of $424.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.24.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

