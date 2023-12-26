Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Invests $79,000 in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Enviva by 325.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 31,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Enviva by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enviva

In other news, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $3,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,348,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,577.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enviva Stock Performance

Shares of EVA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 408,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,623. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Enviva Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $53.29. The firm has a market cap of $74.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.17). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 104.81% and a negative net margin of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. will post -4.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVA. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Enviva from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enviva in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Enviva in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Enviva in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Enviva Profile

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

