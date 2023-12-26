Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 1,056 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after buying an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,478,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,009 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,349.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,099 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7,547.8% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 436,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,623,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,535,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,198,000 after purchasing an additional 427,091 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,328. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $70.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

