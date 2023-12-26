Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 1,827 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 1.4% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.04. 142,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,122. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.35. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $123.32.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.