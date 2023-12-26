Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 248 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 4.6% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 98,555.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 296.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $410.29. 10,610,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,569,043. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $410.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $381.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

