AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Position Reduced by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after buying an additional 1,365,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,410,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $658,788,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,851.50.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $33.69 on Tuesday, hitting $2,575.00. 36,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,741. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,607.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,540.06. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.45 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $38,497,878. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

