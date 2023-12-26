Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.34

Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.34 and last traded at $60.34, with a volume of 105147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.03.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.05.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Avantis International Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.