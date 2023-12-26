Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.86

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.86 and last traded at $81.81, with a volume of 107499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.43.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.50.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 746.3% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.