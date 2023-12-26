Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.01

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLVGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.01 and last traded at $58.01, with a volume of 21620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.71.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 22,082,200.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 220,822 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 73,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 78,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter.

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

