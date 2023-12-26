Avity Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Avity Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,382 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for approximately 2.6% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $26,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in RTX by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in RTX by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 3.5% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of RTX by 21.2% during the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.20. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.