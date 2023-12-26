Avity Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Avity Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.78.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $293.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $298.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.70 and a 200-day moving average of $261.84.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

