Avity Investment Management Inc. Has $37.66 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Avity Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 3.8% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $37,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30,896.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $884,000. Finally, Essex LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 22,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $187.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $151.86 and a one year high of $202.81. The stock has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

