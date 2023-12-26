Avity Investment Management Inc. Has $5.72 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Avity Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,973 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Oracle by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,793,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,021,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $106.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The firm has a market cap of $292.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $80.19 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.51.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

