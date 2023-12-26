Avity Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Avity Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 3.1% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $30,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total value of $739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,469,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

Get Our Latest Report on Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $354.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.22. The firm has a market cap of $222.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $354.90.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.