Avity Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,523 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,970 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 3.3% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $32,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.9 %

AMAT opened at $163.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $93.68 and a one year high of $164.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.32.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

