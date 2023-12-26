Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 14,805 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Avity Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,805 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises 4.0% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Avity Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Amphenol worth $40,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 29.6% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 362,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,553,000 after purchasing an additional 82,906 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 1,970.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Chad R raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 115,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,690,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.1 %

Amphenol stock opened at $99.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.85 and a 200-day moving average of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $99.93.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

