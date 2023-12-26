Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 15,019 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Avity Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,019 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $436.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.82. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $345.90 and a 52-week high of $438.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.