Avity Investment Management Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,226 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Shell by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 96,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,120,000 after purchasing an additional 401,115 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 15.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $66.11 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average is $63.41. The firm has a market cap of $219.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. Equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHEL

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.