Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.19

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.19 and last traded at $55.71, with a volume of 118302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AX shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.52 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 23.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.82% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

