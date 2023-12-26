AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.81

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.81 and last traded at $57.53, with a volume of 28403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.02.

AZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.91 million. AZZ had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in AZZ by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 44.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the third quarter worth about $534,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in AZZ by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AZZ by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 282,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after acquiring an additional 76,697 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

